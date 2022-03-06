Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Short Interest Update

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a growth of 89.7% from the January 31st total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of HCMLY stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.30. Holcim has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $12.69.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on HCMLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Holcim from CHF 52 to CHF 55 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 56 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 58 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.
Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.
