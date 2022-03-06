HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HollyFrontier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $30.15 on Friday. HollyFrontier has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.82.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business’s revenue was up 93.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HollyFrontier will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,079,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,736,000 after acquiring an additional 369,738 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,923,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,328,000 after acquiring an additional 540,076 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,313,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,950,000 after acquiring an additional 20,725 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,660,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,771,000 after acquiring an additional 571,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,379,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,554,000 after acquiring an additional 239,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

About HollyFrontier (Get Rating)

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.