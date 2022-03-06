Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,126 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,140,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,900,000 after acquiring an additional 241,326 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 21,441 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 18.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 133,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 21,150 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 94,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,398,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ HOLI opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $812.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.84. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $21.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.55.

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

