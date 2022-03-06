Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $22.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.23. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.72. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.69.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 74.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 51.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

