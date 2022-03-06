H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.

H&R Block has raised its dividend payment by 2.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. H&R Block has a dividend payout ratio of 37.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect H&R Block to earn $3.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.7%.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $25.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. H&R Block has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.74.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.22. H&R Block had a net margin of 22.84% and a negative return on equity of 665.97%. The company had revenue of $158.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that H&R Block will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in H&R Block by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,659,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,437 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 836,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,703,000 after purchasing an additional 53,932 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in H&R Block by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 389,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 156,921 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in H&R Block by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 92,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

