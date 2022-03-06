HYCON Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $20,001.00 (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. In the last week, HYCON has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. HYCON has a total market capitalization of $448,962.64 and approximately $20,001.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HYCON coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00046805 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000062 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON (CRYPTO:HYC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

