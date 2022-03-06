Hydra Hits Market Capitalization of $72.02 Million (HYDRA)

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Hydra coin can now be bought for approximately $8.37 or 0.00021610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hydra has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. Hydra has a market capitalization of $72.02 million and $242,075.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00044417 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,603.55 or 0.06724097 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,719.11 or 0.99998436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00044321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00047952 BTC.

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 17,835,539 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

