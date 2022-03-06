Ian Jacobs Buys 651,275 Shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Stock

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) Director Ian Jacobs bought 651,275 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.47 per share, for a total transaction of $306,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ian Jacobs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Ian Jacobs bought 35,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.47 per share, for a total transaction of $16,450.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Ian Jacobs acquired 520,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $239,200.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Ian Jacobs acquired 1,207,750 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $555,565.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ian Jacobs acquired 250,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

MiX Telematics stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $285.33 million, a PE ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.92. MiX Telematics Limited has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $16.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,312,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,634,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,611,000 after acquiring an additional 174,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 563,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

MIXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MiX Telematics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MiX Telematics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

