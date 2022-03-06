IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.850-$5.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE IDA traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.75. 334,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,113. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.62. IDACORP has a 1 year low of $87.55 and a 1 year high of $114.18. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 16.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of IDACORP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 249.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,237 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,604,000 after buying an additional 79,387 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in IDACORP by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,576 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 37,040 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in IDACORP by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in IDACORP by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,041 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 13,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in IDACORP by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,260 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDACORP Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.