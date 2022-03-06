Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Short Interest Up 39.2% in February

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,500 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the January 31st total of 302,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 972,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 109,462 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 795,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 196,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 202.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 265,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 177,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 13,406 shares in the last quarter. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IDRA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 77,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,997. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $5.83.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.50.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.