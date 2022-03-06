Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDRA opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77.

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,477,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 205,518 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 62,399 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 270.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 13,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. 15.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.