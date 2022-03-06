IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4,470.3% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.8% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 128,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,867,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IDXX. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $671.83.

IDXX stock traded down $2.81 on Friday, reaching $535.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,715. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $460.36 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The company has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $537.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $604.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

