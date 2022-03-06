IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 48,353 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 14,433.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,353 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 182,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 20,789 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,893,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,993,000 after purchasing an additional 284,107 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 197.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VGIT opened at $65.37 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $64.19 and a 1 year high of $68.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.