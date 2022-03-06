IFP Advisors Inc Buys 1,114 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGZ. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 178.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. 14.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGZ opened at $115.29 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.25 and a 12 month high of $119.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.73 and its 200-day moving average is $117.36.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

