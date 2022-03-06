IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,068,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,143 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,408,000 after purchasing an additional 993,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,851,000 after purchasing an additional 773,928 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,312,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,350,000 after purchasing an additional 703,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $123,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of ADP stock opened at $208.46 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.50 and a 12-month high of $248.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.38.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total transaction of $8,212,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,334 shares of company stock worth $25,564,584 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.