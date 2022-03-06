IFP Advisors Inc Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 79.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,584 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAU. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 37,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $30.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.60. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $33.36.

