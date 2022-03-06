IFP Advisors Inc Has $3.01 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 249,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,969,000 after buying an additional 16,459 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 153,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,539,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 239,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,774,000 after buying an additional 8,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.79.

Shares of DG stock opened at $210.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.93. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $240.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

