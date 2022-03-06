IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,100 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,033 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,918 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 755.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 135,975 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,210,000 after acquiring an additional 120,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 4,241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

QCOM stock opened at $162.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 31.16%.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,550 shares of company stock worth $8,113,010 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

