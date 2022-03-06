Illuvium One Day Volume Reaches $15.94 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for $521.14 or 0.01344112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $335.04 million and $15.94 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Illuvium has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00043422 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,618.53 or 0.06753660 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,806.70 or 1.00089508 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00044138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00048265 BTC.

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,892 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

