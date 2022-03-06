Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Position Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,384 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Immunic were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Immunic by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,251,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after acquiring an additional 124,852 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 41.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 102,277 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 50.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 80,233 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 34.4% during the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 177,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 45,352 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 1,283.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 155,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IMUX. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Saturday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Immunic stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $297.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00. Immunic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Immunic, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

