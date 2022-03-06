IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Receives $3.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.10.

Separately, Raymond James set a $1.75 price target on shares of IMV and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMV opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.20. IMV has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMV. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in IMV during the fourth quarter worth about $1,328,000. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IMV by 119.0% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 269,720 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of IMV by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 205,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 69,029 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IMV by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 164,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

About IMV

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

