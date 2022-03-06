IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Receives $3.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.10.
Separately, Raymond James set a $1.75 price target on shares of IMV and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.
Shares of NASDAQ:IMV opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.20. IMV has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95.
About IMV (Get Rating)
IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IMV (IMV)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.