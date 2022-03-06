INDUS Realty Trust (INDT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 7th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of INDT stock opened at $78.61 on Friday. INDUS Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $57.20 and a 1 year high of $82.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.78 million, a PE ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -23.79%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INDT shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, INDUS Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

In other INDUS Realty Trust news, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 13,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.75 per share, with a total value of $1,059,515.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 265,753 shares of company stock worth $20,169,263 over the last three months. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 207.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 1,365.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

