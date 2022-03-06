Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the January 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:IBA opened at $38.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.36 and a 200-day moving average of $42.28. Industrias Bachoco has a 52-week low of $38.30 and a 52-week high of $47.80.

Get Industrias Bachoco alerts:

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 6.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBA. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 2,441.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 10.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.