Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Sets New 12-Month High at $93.65

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $93.65 and last traded at $93.65, with a volume of 3387 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ingles Markets by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Ingles Markets by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ingles Markets by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 43,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ingles Markets by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ingles Markets by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

