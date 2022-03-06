Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Sets New 12-Month High at $93.65

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $93.65 and last traded at $93.65, with a volume of 3387 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.67.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.57.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.84%.
Ingles Markets Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMKTA)
Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.
