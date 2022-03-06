INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS.

INmune Bio stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. INmune Bio has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $30.37. The company has a current ratio of 18.91, a quick ratio of 18.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $14.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 27,169 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 28,663 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 90,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 9,549 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 304.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 22,680 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of INmune Bio by 113.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 13,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

INMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of INmune Bio from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Friday.

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

