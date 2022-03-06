Innova Wealth Partners Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Innova Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000.

EWJ opened at $61.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.89 and its 200 day moving average is $67.71. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

