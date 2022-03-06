Innova Wealth Partners Takes $212,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Innova Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F3Logic LLC increased its position in Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Chevron by 5.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,526 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $1,834,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Chevron by 2.9% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 854,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,723,000 after acquiring an additional 24,107 shares during the period. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 4.5% during the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron stock opened at $158.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $159.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $2,294,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 666,115 shares of company stock valued at $88,941,132 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

