Innova Wealth Partners Takes Position in Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYD)

Innova Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 226.9% in the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 67.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at $1,734,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TYD opened at $49.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.70. Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a one year low of $45.89 and a one year high of $57.52.

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 10-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the intermediate 7 to 10 year maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

