Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $7.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $8.00.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Inseego from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inseego presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.25.

NASDAQ:INSG opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. Inseego has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.32 million, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $72.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inseego will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSG. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Inseego by 302.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 329.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communication equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport, and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

