Insider Buying: American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) CFO Buys 2,031 Shares of Stock

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) CFO Paul Joachimczyk acquired 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.71 per share, with a total value of $111,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $58.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. American Woodmark Co. has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $108.81.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.59 million. American Woodmark had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

AMWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut American Woodmark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 84.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 306,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,051,000 after buying an additional 140,495 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 24.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the third quarter worth approximately $718,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 5.6% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,924,000 after buying an additional 17,405 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

