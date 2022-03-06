Insider Buying: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Major Shareholder Purchases 14,988,287 Shares of Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 14,988,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.38 per share, with a total value of $725,133,325.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Friday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 33,997,865 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $1,803,926,716.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRK-A opened at $487,440.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $470,604.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $442,686.23.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

