Insider Buying: Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) CEO Buys $49,999.25 in Stock

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD – Get Rating) CEO Laurie Weisberg acquired 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Laurie Weisberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Laurie Weisberg bought 2,000 shares of Creatd stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $3,360.00.

CRTD stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Creatd, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Creatd during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Creatd during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Creatd during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Creatd during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Creatd during the second quarter worth about $108,000. 4.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Creatd Company Profile (Get Rating)

Creatd, Inc empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through its technology and partnership. The company’s proprietary technology platforms and complementary digital businesses include Vocal for Brands, Seller’s Choice, and the intellectual property inherent in Vocal’s owned and operated digital communities and future acquisitions.

