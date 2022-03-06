Insider Buying: FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Director Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) Director Brian R. Ford purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of FSK opened at $23.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.43. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.87 and a 52 week high of $23.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.82%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 16,626,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,158,000 after buying an additional 4,239,454 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 6,060,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,909,000 after buying an additional 1,594,781 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,977,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,346,000 after buying an additional 286,504 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 0.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,920,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,361,000 after buying an additional 15,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $39,247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

