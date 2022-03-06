Insider Buying: Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Purchases 300,000 Shares of Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) Director Thilo Schroeder purchased 300,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $13,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

On Friday, March 4th, Thilo Schroeder purchased 56,300 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.69 per share, with a total value of $995,947.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Thilo Schroeder purchased 116,290 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.94 per share, with a total value of $2,202,532.60.

On Friday, February 18th, Thilo Schroeder purchased 400,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $6,800,000.00.

Shares of RVMD opened at $17.31 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $50.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.37.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 587.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. Nextech Invest AG bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,710,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 237.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,930,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,554 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,458,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,348,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,544,000 after acquiring an additional 570,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,028,000 after acquiring an additional 495,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.