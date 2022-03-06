Insider Selling: American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CMO Sells $26,894.44 in Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) CMO Mary Modahl sold 6,826 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $26,894.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

American Well stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average is $7.21. American Well Co. has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $24.92.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 69.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Well by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,241,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,977,000 after buying an additional 514,187 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in American Well by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 711,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 404,980 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its stake in American Well by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 16,384,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,964,000 after buying an additional 3,736,240 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in American Well by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 153,099 shares during the period. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMWL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Well in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Well presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

