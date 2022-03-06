Insider Selling: Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Director Sells 5,823 Shares of Stock

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,091,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CAR opened at $174.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.34 and a 12-month high of $545.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.62 and its 200 day moving average is $181.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.10.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.93. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 942.00% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 21.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 361,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,121,000 after acquiring an additional 22,438 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 15,980 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2,786.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 407,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,774,000 after purchasing an additional 393,792 shares during the last quarter.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

