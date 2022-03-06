Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Sells $20,783.72 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) CEO Michael Rice sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $20,783.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Thursday, February 10th, Michael Rice sold 690 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $20,272.20.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Michael Rice sold 16,670 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $464,092.80.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $498,313.40.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $528,645.52.

On Monday, January 10th, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $513,812.78.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Michael Rice sold 928 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $36,535.36.

On Monday, December 13th, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $563,644.12.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $546,644.80.

On Thursday, December 9th, Michael Rice sold 11,464 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $402,959.60.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $418,555.72.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average of $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.82. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 22.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 23,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 25,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioLife Solutions (Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.