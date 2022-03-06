Insider Selling: Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) EVP Sells 3,101 Shares of Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) EVP John K. Handy sold 3,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $220,636.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CBSH opened at $69.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.85. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.81 and a twelve month high of $79.10.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 37.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 55,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,887 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 226,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,771,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 379,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,278,000 after buying an additional 27,470 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.