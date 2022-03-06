Insider Selling: Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) EVP Sells $417,920.00 in Stock

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $417,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SNDR opened at $26.98 on Friday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Schneider National had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.28%.

SNDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.03.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNDR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 2nd quarter worth $731,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the second quarter worth $252,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 125.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,494,000 after buying an additional 754,011 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 47.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 21,188 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 36.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 265,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,786,000 after buying an additional 71,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

