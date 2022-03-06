Insider Selling: The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Insider Sells $295,813.77 in Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PG opened at $155.14 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.55 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $375.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

