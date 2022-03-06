Insider Selling: Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) CFO Sells $143,430.00 in Stock

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $143,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

UMPQ stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.13. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.57 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Umpqua’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

Several brokerages have commented on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Umpqua by 37,273.5% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,073,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,378,000 after buying an additional 4,062,811 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after buying an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Umpqua by 368.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,650,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,415,000 after buying an additional 1,298,211 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Umpqua during the second quarter worth $20,926,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Umpqua by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,711,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,660 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

