Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Director Sells $257,931.14 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $257,931.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $51.71 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $159.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of -59.44 and a beta of 1.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on Z shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

