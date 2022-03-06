Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Short Interest Update

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,400 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the January 31st total of 368,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

INSE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Shares of INSE opened at $12.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average of $12.91. Inspired Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.81. The firm has a market cap of $295.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,319,000 after acquiring an additional 309,201 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,495,000 after acquiring an additional 486,322 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,379,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,143,000 after acquiring an additional 634,921 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,095,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after purchasing an additional 45,725 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $7,304,000. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

