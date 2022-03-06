Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.350-$4.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.34 billion-$1.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion.

NYSE:ITGR traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.92. The company had a trading volume of 138,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,903. Integer has a 1-year low of $74.79 and a 1-year high of $101.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $313.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.70 million. Integer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Integer will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Integer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other Integer news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total value of $611,164.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,980,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $511,837,000 after acquiring an additional 330,578 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,134,000 after acquiring an additional 148,159 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 233,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,982,000 after acquiring an additional 44,074 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

