Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.06.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ITRG shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Integra Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRG. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Integra Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 257,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEMKT ITRG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 791,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.22.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

