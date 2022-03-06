Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock Holdings Cut by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,985,000 after buying an additional 565,430 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 7.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,486,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,588,000 after purchasing an additional 162,001 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.2% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,279,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,649,000 after purchasing an additional 304,439 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,236,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,931,000 after acquiring an additional 27,436 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,589,000 after acquiring an additional 78,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $65.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.43. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 2.11. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.49% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The business’s revenue was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $279,839.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $128,863.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,654 shares of company stock worth $522,401 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.65.

About Intellia Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.