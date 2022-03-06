Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $131.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.75.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

IPAR stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.08. The company had a trading volume of 167,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.04. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $108.35.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $210.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jean Madar sold 23,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $2,205,578.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $115,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,155 shares of company stock valued at $4,826,987 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 54.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.