International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Downgraded to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
ICAGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.09) to GBX 220 ($2.95) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 220 ($2.95) to GBX 210 ($2.82) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $169.17.
International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39.
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
