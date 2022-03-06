International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.18 Billion

Brokerages forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) will announce $3.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.20 billion and the lowest is $3.15 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances reported sales of $2.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year sales of $12.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.50 billion to $12.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.96 billion to $13.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on IFF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,198,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,892,226,000 after purchasing an additional 442,777 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $832,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $690,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $630,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

IFF traded down $3.53 on Thursday, reaching $123.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,716,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,117. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $123.42 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.48. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 312.87%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

