International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of International Seaways in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Seaways’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.24). International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 92.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of INSW opened at $18.49 on Friday. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.32. The company has a market cap of $937.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 3,906.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.55%.

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

